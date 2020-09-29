Home minister Mahmood Ali reacts on Moinabad case

Hyderabad: State Home Minister Mahmood Ali strongly condemned the shameful incident happened to the minor girl of Moinabad and said chief minister KCR was deeply pained due to the incident.

Home minister termed the rape and murder incident as an unforgivable crime and said the accused will not be spared. He added, Government will give strict punishment to such brutes so that such evil act is not repeated in future. He informed that fast track court will be set up and the accused will be given stringent punishment. As the Warangal case accused was punished in the past.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali told that he has sought details by speaking to high officials of the police and has directed them to take strict action and not to show any type of leniency. He said no accused is backed in Telangana state nor any bias is done.

Home minister asserted that accused Madhu has no connection with TRS. He asked people to rise above politics. He informed that the accused has been booked by Cyberabad police sections 376(2) K, Nirbhaya 306 and Juvenile Justice Act section 75. People who do such heinous acts will not be spared.

Mr Mahmood Ali said, Chief Minister KCR also expressed anger over the incident and directed to solve the case as soon as possible.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali requested people to have faith in the government and not to take law in their own hands. He claimed that Telangana government metes out equal treatment to all without discrimination. He further said the case will be solved within two months and the accused will be prosecuted.

