Home Minister Mahmood Ali slams BJP for divisive policy

By SM Bilal|   Published: 31st January 2021 8:10 pm IST

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali today alleged that the BJP is adopting divide and rule policy. At a program in Asifnagar Ali invited local BJP leaders Dharam Veer Singh and others into TRS party fold.

Later the home minister accused the BJP leaders of creating communal problems and spreading hatred. The Modi government failed to achieve any development after coming to. Power, he charged.

He claimed that KCR government has achieved all round development through several welfare schemes.Rythu bandhu, vedikas, bhima, marriage scheme, pensions, irrigation projects are a few helping all sections, he added.Credit goes to Chief Minister he said

