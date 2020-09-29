Home Minister reviews Moinabad rape case, instructs for speedy trial

Hyderabad: Home Minister Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday reviewed the investigation of Moinabad rape case. He had convened a review meeting with V.C.Sajjanar , Commissioner of Police Cyberabad at his office.

The Minister enquired in detail about the death of the woman on which a case has been registered at Moinabad Police Station.

Officers explained the Home Minister that based on the statement of victim’s sister, the Police altered the sections of law & the accused Bathuku Madhusudhan @ Madhu Yadav, who has already been arrested under Nirbhaya Act and Child Labour Law and he has been sent to Judicial Custody.

Home Minister Telangana Mahmood Ali interacts with Cyberabad police officials

Since it is a death of a young and poor woman of age about 20 years, Home Minister instructed the Commissioner of Police to get the case investigated into in all angles thoroughly and immediate necessary action as per law.

The Home Minister instructed the Cyberabad police Commissioner to Invoke PD act against the rowdy sheeter, file the Charge sheet in the case at earliest and also a speedy trial.

Police Commissioner Cyberabad informed the Minister that K Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP, Rajendra Nagar has been appointed as enquiry officer.



He reiterated that Telangana Government maintains Zero Tolerance in the Women and Child related cases and is taking stringent action against the accused.