Home minister’s appeal to observe social isolation

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali today appealed people of the state to adopt strict social isolation to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread.

In a press statement, Mahmood Ali expressed displeasure over unnecessary outings in these critical times and every small effort by the people would leave a big impact in the prevention of the coronavirus.

The Home Minister asked people to follow government advisories about lockdown as reports of its violation are on the rise in the state. He said that the Government was making relentless efforts to break the COVID-19 chain which is impossible without public cooperation.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has been making necessary arrangements since the first case of COVID-19 was reported. Considering migrant workers as partners in Telangana’s development the Chief Minister is providing them food, ration, water and medicines, Ali added.

