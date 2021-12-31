Homegrown Just Corseca unveils new lineup of earbuds

New Delhi: Domestic consumer electronics brand Just Corseca on Friday announced that it has unveiled a new collection of wireless earbuds starting at Rs 2,699.

The new lineup consists of four earbuds — Plum, Spacer, Stark and Striker — priced at Rs 2,699, Rs Rs 3,299, Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,999, respectively. They are available on both online and offline platforms.

“Bringing a revolution in the product portfolio is one of the premium parts of Just Corseca,” Ritesh Goenka, Group MD, Just Corseca, said in a statement.

“Our aim is to make wearable technology in everyday life safe, enriching and fun and we are also planning to come up with some policies to create superior value for our consumers,” Goenka added.

The new earbuds come with distinct features of massive playtime, HD sound, sweatproof and super lightweight with a one-year return or replacement policy.

Plum comes with a 200mAh battery that is said to deliver 12 hours of play-time on a single charge. Spacer also comes with a 200mAh battery but the company said it delivers up to 15 hours of play-time on a single charge of the charging case. It has a 14mm Dynamic driver and is also sweat resistant.

Stark uses a touch control design, namely single-point touch and double-point touch, which can effectively reduce incorrect touches and has a 300mAh battery.

Striker comes with a 700mAh battery and it is said to deliver 35 hours of play-time on a single charge of the charging case. The company said it has a JL6973 chipset that provides high fidelity output and makes the listening experience more enhanced and personal, by fine tuning to allow for a more natural playback.