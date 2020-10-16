Homegrown PLAY launches new audio products for festive season

New Delhi, Oct 16 : Domestic consumer technology brand PLAY co-founded by Vikas Jain, Founder of Micromax, on Friday launched two new affordable audio products.

The wireless neckband ‘PLAYGO N82′ and in-ear ultra-light earbuds ‘PLAYGO T20; are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively.

“Both our new products are engineered to include ANC or ENR features to enhance the experience of today’s millennials and Genz and cut out the noise from their uninterrupted quality auditory experience,” Jain said.

PLAYGO N82 comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) and features 13mm enhanced bass, extra loud (EBEL) drivers, dual equalisers, IPX5 water and sweat-resistant feature.

PLAYGO T20 features in-ear silicon design, claims to support up to 16 hours of play time.

It comes with IPX4 water resistant feature, sensitive touch controls, voice assistant feature and Bluetooth 5.0 makes it a necessary buy for any audiophile.

In addition, the company also announced film actor, producer and humanitarian Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

“Sood has been an inspiration for the youth of India with his work, both on and off screen and we are hopeful that our products will follow a similar journey in the active lifestyle of our consumers,” Jain said.

Source: IANS

