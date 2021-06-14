Homegrown public cloud storage Digiboxx hits 1 mn users

Mumbai: Homegrown public cloud storage provider DigiBoxx on Monday said it now has over one million users within six months of its launch.

Launched in December by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the platform offers digital file storage, sharing and data management SaaS product that provides storage options for individuals and SMEs who wish to store their personal and work data.

The company said it has witnessed over 16 per cent users being active on a daily basis.

“India needs more such home-grown technologies to fulfil our vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ As the global tech companies move away from providing the public cloud access for free, DigiBoxx is poised to step into this vacuum, with its aggressive pricing and free storage options for individuals, businesses and academics,” said Kant.

The company offers monthly and yearly plans starting at Rs 30 per month.

For individuals, there is a free account that comes with 20GB storage, a 2GB maximum file size, and Gmail integration.

For SMBs, the Rs 999 plan includes up to 50TB storage and a 10GB maximum file size.

“We are confident of reaching two million subscribers by the end of this year and the discontinuation of free storage by the tech majors is an opportunity for us,” said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

Digiboxx is available in Android, iOS and a desktop version currently supporting eight Indian languages, and plans to launch in other regional languages.

You can also share important files with others who are now DigiBoxx users.

InstaShare, a file-sharing feature allows users to share large-size documents, high-resolution images, videos, PDFs in real quick time with anyone.

It has free 2GB storage space and the file shared stays for 45 days in DigiBoxx, the company said.