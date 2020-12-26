Homeguard dies in road crash in UP’s Greater Noida

By Neha|   Published: 26th December 2020 8:01 pm IST
(Representational Image)

Noida: A Homeguard deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar died in a road crash while returning home after work, police said on Saturday.

Rohtas, a resident of Dankaur area in the district, was on a two-wheeler which was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Greater Noida, the police said.

“He died in the road accident and an FIR has been lodged at the local Surajpur police station,” a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), the official said.

Further proceedings, including the search for the vehicle and its driver, are underway, the police added.

READ:  We are sourcing beef from other states due to ban in K'taka: Goa CM
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Neha|   Published: 26th December 2020 8:01 pm IST
Back to top button