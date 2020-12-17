Homeless kid sleeping with dog melts hearts; now rescued

Muzaffarnagar: 9-year-old Ankit, unlike other children of his age, is living a life full of difficulties. After being abandoned by his mother and with his father lodged in jail for unknown reasons, his only companion is Danny—his dog on the streets. The picture of Ankit sleeping with the dog went viral across social media platforms.

As reported by Times of India (TOI), Ankit has been leading a similar life for the past few years. He makes his living by working at a tea shop and selling balloons. Whatever he earns during the day is spent on food for Danny and himself.

“Ankit never takes anything for free, he does not even ask for milk for his dog,” the owner of the tea shop said.

A fortnight ago, a passer-by clicked a picture of Ankit and his dog sleeping in a blanket outside a closed shop, and it went viral on social media. Since then, the local administration started searching for the child, who found him on Monday.

Now he is under the care of Muzaffarnagar police. “We are trying to trace his family and his pictures were sent to various police stations in the adjoining districts. We have also alerted the district women and child welfare department,” SSP Abhishek Yadav said.

Anil Kaparwan, City Kotwali station house officer said, “He will live with a woman named Sheela Devi. She’s a friendly local Ankit is acquainted with, and calls her sister.” He added that the boy will study in a private school until his family is tracked down. A local private school’s management has accepted the police’s request to provide free education to Ankit.