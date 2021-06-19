Homeless woman sells newborn girl for Rs 3,000 to make ends meet

Hyderabad: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, people are taking increasingly desperate measures to earn a living.

In a shocking incident, a seven-day-old baby was allegedly sold off by her mother for Rs 3,000 to make the ends meet on Thursday in Quthbullapur, Bachupally.

The incident emerged on Friday after a dispute over money between her and the buyer.

Based on a complaint filed by the child welfare officials, the Bachupally police booked a case and opened an investigation. The rescued child was handed over to Shishu Vihar.

As per the media reports, Radha, homesless woman and ragpicker, has recently given birth to a girl child but was facing financial problems, as it was difficult for her to take care of the baby, so decided to sell the baby.

Radha reportedly sold her baby on Thursday for Rs 3,000 with a woman named shanthi.

However, Radha started asking for more money from Shanthi, who then called the Child Welfare Department officials and informed them of the incident.