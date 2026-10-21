Homes razed near Delhi Race Course mosque, families displaced

New Delhi: Nearly 700 families have been displaced after their houses, located near Delhi’s historic Race Course Masjid, were reportedly demolished.

Delhi Police denied that any demolition took place, saying neither the mosque nor the neighbouring temple has been affected. “Nahi hua demolition. Na toh masjid na mandir ka hua hai (No demolition took place, neither of the mosque nor of the temple),” an officer from Tuglaq Road police station said.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the officer, who refused to share his name and designation, said on Wednesday, October 21, that occupants of the “undemolished” houses were directed to leave and were allotted houses a few kilometres from the original place.

“Waise bhi woh log ko makaan de diya tha. Kuch 15-16 kilometres ke doori par, Mundka mein (In any case, they had been given a house—about 15–16 kilometres away, in Mundka).”

Videos from the scene show rubble and bricks scattered in front of the mosque.

Nearly 700 families were displaced after their houses near Delhi's historic mosque at Race Course Road were reportedly demolished.



Delhi Police denied that any demolition took place, adding that the occupants have been allotted a place around 15-16 km away from the mosque.



The… pic.twitter.com/uAlq2H1rbp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 21, 2026

The over 100-year-old mosque located near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at Delhi Race Course Road was served an eviction order, its imam Mohammed Harun said. He was reportedly informed to vacate the space within six days, as local authorities disconnected the mosque’s electricity and water supply.

The mosque is registered under the Delhi Waqf Board and has a capacity of 800 worshippers. The imam said he had urged the board to approach the courts but has received no response. The issue has reached political circles, with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi seeking Union Minister Kiren Rijiju‘s intervention.

Also Read Owaisi seeks Rijiju’s intervention over Delhi mosque demolition

According to locals, security guards have been deployed at the premises with a warning notice pinned inside the mosque.

The warning notice put up inside the mosque

It is the property of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), Government of India, the warning read. “Any kind of unauthorised occupation, encroachment, construction or other illegal activity on this land is a legal offence.”

The notice warns that punitive and legal action will be taken against any person committing such acts. It named the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) as the executing agency.

Worshippers offer prayers despite restrictions

Around 10 worshippers offered prayers at the mosque on Tuesday, October 20, despite the restrictions and lack of electricity and water supplies. “There is a dictatorship here. Across the country, you cannot worship freely. They do not want us to practise our religion,” a worshipper, Afzal Khan, told Maktoob Media.

He said that the judiciary was facing pressure, and the security guards stationed at the mosque said they were only following orders. Khan accused the Waqf Board leaders of behaving like ‘slaves of the government’.

Another worshipper, Dr Abu Ubaid, said, “We managed to enter after great difficulty and offered our prayers.” He said the restrictions mirrored measures used by Israeli forces limiting access to places of worship.