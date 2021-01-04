Honda 2Wheelers India’s Dec YoY sales up 3%

New Delhi, Jan 4 : Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported a rise of 3 per cent in its December sales on a year-on-year basis.

Honda’s total sales in December closed at 263,027 units from 255,283 units sold during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company said demand recovery has continued post the festival season as two-wheeler YoY sales uptick sustained for the fifth consecutive month in December.

Besides, Honda’s domestic sales grew 5 per cent to 242,046 units in 2020’s last month compared to 230,197 units during a year ago period.

The company exported 20,981 units.

Furthermore, the company reported its first quarterly YoY positive sales growth during the October-December period.

“The next 2 quarters too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

