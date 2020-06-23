Honda Cars commences 5th gen City’s production in India

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India has commenced the production of its most awaited all-new 5th generation Honda City sedan in India.

According to the company, the new car is being manufactured at its Greater Noida plant in Uttar-Pradesh.

“The company’s plant had resumed manufacturing operations from mid-June following all government regulations and company’s safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention,” the company said in a statement.

“The launch of the 5th Generation City is scheduled in July 2020.”

The 5th generation sedan is powered by the newly-introduced 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in petrol version and refined 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine, both compliant with BS-6 emission norms.

Besides, the company says that the new sedan is India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with “Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit”.

At present, the company has two manufacturing facilities at Greater Noida and at Tapukara, Alwar, Rajasthan. Its product range includes Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City, Civic and CR-V, which are manufactured in India.

Source: IANS