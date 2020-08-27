Honda Cars India launches refreshed New Jazz

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 6:45 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 26 : Automobile major Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched the refreshed New Honda Jazz premium hatchback.

According to the company, the model’s manual version is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh-Rs 8.73 lakh and the CVT Automatic costs Rs 8.49 lakh-Rs 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“This is our fourth launch in the last two months after resumption of operations in ‘Unlock’ phase, including new launches and refreshed versions,” Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We are also ramping up our production and are hopeful that with the improving customer sentiments and festive season already started, we will be able to cater to the demand of our customers,” Nakanishi said.

As per the company statement, the New Jazz is powered by Honda’s BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine in both ‘Manual and 7 speed CVT’ variants.

“The engine delivers a maximum power of 90PS@6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm@4800 rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s advanced five-speed Manual transmission delivering an impressive fuel efficiency of 16.6 km per litre as per test data,” the statement said.

“The automatic variant of the New Jazz comes with Honda’s advanced CVT technology from Earth Dreams Technology Series and offers a fuel economy of 17.1 km per litre,” it added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

