Honda enters 350-500 cc bike segment, launches H’ness CB350

By News Desk 1Published: 9th October 2020 7:35 am IST

New Delhi, Oct 8 : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday entered the mid-size 350-500 cc motorcycle segment in India. Accordingly, the company launched H’ness CB350, priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

The new offering is the third BS-VI model from the company’s ‘BigWing’ portfolio which is the exclusive premium bike vertical.

“At the heart of H’ness CB350 is the big powerful 350 cc, air-cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology,” the company had said in an earlier statement.

“It delivers a category leading max torque of ’30 N-m@3000 rpm’ which makes it an easy going versatile motorcycle be it for daily city commute or longer weekend rides.”

Additionally, the bike sports full LED setup at the front and back-end for extra visibility with dual disc brakes, dual channel ABS and a 15 litre fuel tank among other features.

The company’s ‘CB’ brand has a long history starting from CB92 in 1952.

–IANS
