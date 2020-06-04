Hong Kong outlaws insulting China’s national anthem

Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s legislature approved a contentious bill on Thursday that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

The legislation was approved after pro-democracy opposition lawmakers tried to disrupt the vote. They see it as an infringement on freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China.

The pro-Beijing majority said the law was necessary for Hong Kong citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem. Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the March of the Volunteers face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (USD 6,450).

Source: AP

