Hong Kong ‘prohibits’ landing of two flights carrying COVID-19 patients

Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s Department of Health on Sunday announced it invoked a flight-specific suspension mechanism to prohibit the landing of flights operated by two airlines.

The Prevention & Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances & Travellers) Regulation was invoked to prohibit the landing of Cathay Pacific passenger flights from Manila, the Philippines, in Hong Kong, and the landing of passenger flights of TATA SIA Airlines (Vistara) from Mumbai, India, in Hong Kong from April 19 to May 2, according to an official release by the government.

Two passenger flights (CX906), operated by Cathay Pacific arriving from Manila to Hong Kong on April 14 and 17, had each carried two passengers confirmed to have COVID-19 by arrival test, the release said.

Meanwhile, a passenger flight (UK6397), operated by Vistara arriving from Mumbai to Hong Kong on Sunday, had three passengers confirmed to have the virus by arrival test.

The department thus invoked the regulation to prohibit the landing of the concerned passenger flights.On Sunday, Hong Kong reported 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 11,683.