Hong Kong stocks close down over virus fears

Photo: A woman in a shopping district in Hong Kong wears a breathing mask as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak/AFP

A+ A-

Hong Kong: Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday with investors concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.59 percent, or 162.93 points, to close at 27,241.34.

But mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended with a gain of 0.5 percent, or 14.52 points, at 2,890.49.

The Shenzhen Composite Index — which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange — closed 1.2 percent, or 21.09 points, higher at 1,757.26.

Source: Agence France-Presse



