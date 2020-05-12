Honor 9X Pro with AppGallery launched in India for Rs 17,999

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand Honor on Tuesday launched ‘Honor 9X Pro’ with all-new AppGallery in India for Rs 17,999.

The device will be available in midnight black and phantom purple colour variants on Flipkart soon.

“The AppGallery has received a promising response globally, and we are confident to replicate our efforts and the success story in India as well,” Charles Peng, President, Honor India said in a statement.

During the special early access sale, that will run on May 21-May 22, the registered, consumers will get Rs 3,000 discount and no extra cost on availing EMI options up to six months.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features 6.59-inch IPS-LCD FullView Display at 2,340×1080 resolution.

The device is powered by top-notch 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset, the first processor that is built upon Huawei’s brand-new computing architecture that enables deep learning taken by AI.

The smartphone integrates GPU Turbo 3.0 technology and 6GB RAM, which enhance and improve gaming and multitasking experience of the users along with 256GB internal storage which is expandable upto 512GB.

The device houses 48MP main camera along with 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera (with 120 degree FOV) and 2MP depth-assist lens.

The smartphone also sports 16MP AI pop-up selfie samera.

The device is loaded with an intelligent all-in-one solution, AIS Super Night Mode, 4-in-1 light fusion technology, AI Stabilization and ISO level that reaching upto 102400, are among other solutions to handle the limitations of night photography.

The phone features 4,000mAh battery with Type C charging.

Source: IANS

