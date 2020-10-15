Honor Watch ES: Economical yet powerful wearable for Diwali gift

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, Oct 15 : Honor which has surprised the users with the stellar performance of its smartwatches has now launched two feature-loaded wearable Watch ES and GS Pro to further strengthen its presence in the festive season.

Honor Watch ES will be on sale during the Amazon ‘Great Indian Festival’ for Rs 7,499 that starts from October 17.

We used the Watch ES for a couple of days and here is what it has to offer in the super-hot affordable segment.

The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED touch display with a 2.5D protection and 280×456 pixels resolution at 326 ppi of pixel density.

The smartwatch also has a 70 per cent screen-to-boy ratio as well as an Always-on Display functionality.

The display is capable of adjusting brightness automatically depending on ambient light levels and we didn’t face any issue while using it indoors or outdoors.

To make the display cool, one can set his or her own photos from a phone album as a watch face, adding a personal touch.

It also comes with six pre-installed always-on watch faces. In addition, you can customise activity data and information on the watch face to your liking with heart rate, calories burned, battery level and others.

The watch comes with a slew of smartphone-like features.

One will be able to receive notifications for incoming calls and messages to remain connected anytime and anywhere.

Moreover, you can use the watch to view weather information, manage music playback and more.

The smartwatch comes pre-installed with 12 workout courses consisting of 44 animated exercise moves to keep the user active and engaged at any time.

The smartwatch supports 85 customised workout modes and 10 professional fitness modes that together cover a wide range – from traditional to more experimental, outdoor to indoor and summer to winter.

Utilising the optical heart rate sensor and accurate sport algorithm, the watch can automatically detect workout types including indoor running/walking, outdoor running/walking, elliptical and rower.

The smartwatch also features Pulse Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring.

This function enables you to monitor oxygen saturation levels in the blood, which is a crucial indicator of whether oxygen is being delivered in the body.

The SpO2 monitoring can help the user to determine how the body is adapting to heavy workouts or at high attitudes.

It is also equipped with Huawei ‘TruRelax’ technology that can measure stress levels by analysing heart rate and providing feedback on your stress index.

The watch also offers corresponding stress-relieving exercises, guiding the user to combat stress and maintain both healthy mental and physical wellbeing.

The product is also powered by ‘TruSleep 2.0′ technology, that can detect when a user fall asleep, wake up and track different sleep stages including shallow, deep, REM sleep.

The watch also features TruSeen 4.0 that can monitor users’ heart rate in real-time throughout the entire day. With the continuous heart rate tracking, the watch will also vibrate to alert when the heart rate is too high or too low.

Further, the smartwatch comes with a fast charging technology that enables charging of up to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. It is also rated to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Conclusion: Watch ES comes with most of the next-gen features that you need in an affordable smartwatch. If you are aiming to buy a new one this festive season, gifting the smartwatch to your loved ones will be just perfect.

