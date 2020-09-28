Honour killing: Encounter my parents, says wife of interior designer

Hyderabad: ‘Encounter my parents.’ This sharp remark came from Avanti, wife of Hanumanth who was made widow by her own parents in the name of honour killing.

They hired goons for the purpose. The incident occurred three days ago, when a 28-year-old interior designer was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his wife’s family as he belonged to another caste.

Speaking to a Telugu channel, Avanti urged chief ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to do justice to her. She told that her family was against the marriage since the beginning and they had also threatened her husband.

The Cyberabad police arrested 14 people, including the parents of the woman, in connection with the crime and are on the lookout for four more.

According to Cyberabad Police, relatives of C Avanthi Reddy forcibly took her and her husband Y Hemanth Kumar, who got married against the wishes of her family (about three months ago), on Thursday and killed the interior designer by strangulating him the same night. However, the lady managed to escape and informed police.

The couple was taken by the girl’s family to kill both for marrying against the family’s wish and when the car took a different direction the two got suspicious and they managed to alight from the vehicle.

However, the interior designer was taken away in another vehicle and killed at the outskirts of Kistaigudem village, in neighbouring Sangareddy district, the police said in a press release.

“My cousins and my uncle took me and my husband who is interior designer forcibly in a vehicle and I managed to escape from the vehicle. I immediately alerted my in-laws and police,” Avanthi told reporters.

According to police, the interior designer’s father after receiving the information that his son was kidnapped informed the police.

Hemant and Avanti, who were neighbours, fell in love about eight years ago and wanted to marry. However, the girl’s family, belonging to an upper caste, opposed the marriage.

Avanti’s parents locked her in home in November last year and were looking for another alliance. She later managed to escape and on June 10 this year, Hemant and Avanti entered into the wedlock at a temple in BHEL.