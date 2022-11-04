Honour killing: Man hacks minor sister to death in UP’s Gonda

He has been arrested while the sharp-edged murder weapon used to kill the girl was also recovered.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 4th November 2022 9:06 am IST
Honour killing: Man hacks minor sister to death in UP's Gonda
Representative Image

Gonda: In an apparent case of honour killing, a young man allegedly hacked his minor sister to death and then surrendered at Katra Bazar police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda.

The accused was reportedly upset with his 16-year-old sister’s suspected affair with a boy of a different community.

The youth had earlier thrashed his sister after having caught them chatting.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and an FIR of murder has been registered against the youth on the complaint of his mother.

He has been arrested while the sharp-edged murder weapon used to kill the girl was also recovered.

Circle officer, Colonelganj, Munna Upadhyay, said the youth worked as a labourer.

Also Read
Uttar Pradesh (ATS) arrests two from Deoband for ‘terror links’

His father Saleem, who worked in Delhi, had committed suicide three years ago.

He, along with her mother and younger sister, lived in Damodar village.

“He spotted his sister with a neighbourhood youth of another community chatting. This first led to an argument between the two siblings. Later in the night, the matter snowballed again as he spotted his sister talking to the same boy over the phone,” said Upadhyay.

In a fit of rage, he took out a sharp-edged weapon and hacked his sister to death. Thereafter, he reached the police station and surrendered, police said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button