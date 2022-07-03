Honour killing: Telangana man murdered, body burnt by wife’s family

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man living in KPHB was killed and his body was set on fire by his wife’s family, who opposed their marriage.

Narayana Reddy, a software techie, lived with his friends in KPHB Colony Road No. 1. On July 30, he went missing. His family members registered a missing person case with the KPHB police, and a probe was initiated.

On Sunday, a charred dead body was found in Jinnaram town, 141 KM from Hyderabad. KPHB police determined that the body was Narayana Reddy’s.

According to the police, the victim fell in love with a young woman and got married last year. But his wife’s family did not approve of their marriage and forcibly took her away.

Upon investigation, police found that on June 27, the victim was approached by his wife’s relatives under the pretence of resolving their differences.

They consumed alcohol in one of their relatives’ houses, after which Narayan was strangulated to death. The killers then took the body to the Jinnaram area and doused it with petrol before setting fire to it.