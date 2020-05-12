Honouring Nursing staff on International Nurses Day

Residents of an apartment in Hyderabad, felicitate, a Nurse, their neighbour on the eve of International Nurses Day.

Hyderabad: Residents of an apartment, Partani Towers at Golconda Cross Roads, Musheerabad, Tuesday felicitated their neighbour a staff nurse Mrs. Pallavi Prashanth Kore who is working with Osmania General Hospital on the eve of International Nurses Day today.

Nurses are dubbed as one of the frontline soldiers in the battle against coronavirus. Their dedicated services in the present dangerous situation make them true warriors of healthcare.

A select gathering of seven people maintaining social distance, the residents, and few members of the Freemasonic community showered flower petals on the nurse and welcomed her. Later the elders in the apartment honoured her with a shawl. Later, they presented her with some homemade sweets, made especially for the purpose, and also presented her some fruits as present circumstances do not permit to make any other arrangements.

Residents of an apartment in Hyderabad, felicitate, a Nurse, their neighbour on the eve of International Nurses Day.

The role of Nurses, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, is highly laudable. Their services are invaluable as the whole world fights the deadly coronavirus. As the whole world is paying tributes to the endless services of the nurses across the world, for their relentless efforts to save the people. That is why we took it as an opportunity to honour one of our neighbors Mrs. Pallavi Prashanth Kore informed Mrs. Usha, resident of the Partani Towers Apartment.

Mrs. Pallavi Prashanth Kore was felicitated in the presence of her husband Mr. John Wilson shared Kamala, another resident of the Apartment.

Nurses have been playing a crucial role in this Pandemic—as ever. The International Nurses Day gave an opportunity to say thank you to the whole community of Nurses shared D. Kalpana, another resident.

The nurses have been working round the clock since the lockdown. Some of them are staying away from their homes, leaving all their family members behind. There are true COVID-19 Warriors. They deserve a BIG THANKS for all the services they have been providing to save human lives, shared Kamala, a neighbor of Mrs. Pallavi.

Nurses have been working in challenging times in life-threatening conditions. They deserve a big salute said P. Veerabhadrudu, a member of Freemasonry.

The felicitation was organized in support with Freemasons of Telangana John Wilson, Ooha, Kamala, Krishnamurthy, D. Ramesh, Vaishnavi, P. Veerabhadrudu, Usha, D. Ramchandram and others have participated in the felicitation.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.