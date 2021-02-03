Hop shoots: Bihar farmer cultivates world’s most expensive crop

Aurangabad: A 38-year-old Bihar farmer Amresh Singh is cultivating the world’s most expensive crop, ‘hop shoots’ in Aurangabad District.

According to a report in New Indian Express, the farmer hails from Karamdih village of Navinagar block in Aurangabad district.

He said that the crop has the potential to increase farmers’ income by ten times as it costs 1000 Euros in the international market which approximately equals to Rs. 85000.

Agricultural scientist Dr Lal of the Indian Vegetable Research Institute at Varanasi is supervising the cultivation of the crop in Aurangabad.

Talking about the uses of the crop, Singh said that fruit, flower, and stem are used in the making of antibiotics, beverages and beer.

Apart from it, humulones and lupulones present in the shoots of the crop can kill cancer cells.

The cultivation of crop that is famous in Europe is done in Britain, Germany and others countries.

Singh who is cultivating many other medicinal and aromatic plants said that in farming, taking risks is necessary to emerge as successful farmers.