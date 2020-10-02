Hopeful about NDA seat-sharing in next 2 days: Bihar BJP

Patna, Oct 2 : BJP Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday said his party was optimistic about a seat-sharing formula among NDA allies in the next two days and the delay was caused by LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan’s ill-health.

Jaiswal claimed that all alliance partners were united under the NDA umbrella and would jointly contest the Bihar Assembly elections.

“Ram Vilas ji is one of the prominent leaders of Bihar. He is like our parent. The delay is due to his ill-health. We are hoping for his speedy recovery,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

“Settlement of seats is extremely important for every party in our alliance and it takes time. But our alliance partners are with us. Meetings with all alliance partners are being held in a positive and healthy environment. All alliance partners will jointly announce the seat-sharing formula, which is expected in two days,” Jaiswal said.

His comments came amid the furore over the number of seats offered to Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Its chief and Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan has called a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board on Saturday to decide whether to go solo or remain with the NDA for the Assembly polls.

