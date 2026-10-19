Horrific CCTV footage shows fatal accident near Hyderabad

Following the accident, their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Horrific CCTV footage shows fatal accident near Hyderabad
Horrific CCTV footage shows fatal accident near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an accident, two young men died after their Yamaha R15 motorcycle crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Genome Valley police station.

The deceased were identified as Cosmos, 22, and Sumit, 23, from Jharkhand. Due to the impact of the accident, both were thrown into the air and died on the spot.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Inspector of Police G Guruvaiah said that they were travelling from Aliabad X Road to Aliabad village.

Following the accident, their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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