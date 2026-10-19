Horrific CCTV footage shows fatal accident near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an accident, two young men died after their Yamaha R15 motorcycle crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Genome Valley police station.

Horrific CCTV footage shows fatal bike crash near Hyderabad



In an accident, two young men died after their Yamaha R15 motorcycle crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Hyderabad.



The accident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Genome Valley police… pic.twitter.com/UCA0LwCWDU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 19, 2026

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The deceased were identified as Cosmos, 22, and Sumit, 23, from Jharkhand. Due to the impact of the accident, both were thrown into the air and died on the spot.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Inspector of Police G Guruvaiah said that they were travelling from Aliabad X Road to Aliabad village.

Following the accident, their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.