Horticulture Agriculture Expo from Jan 28 at Necklace Road

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the five-day AlI India Horticulture Agriculture and Nursery Expo, a one-stop the destination for all gardening needs, is all set to begin from January 28 to February 1 at People’s Plaza Necklace Road.

The event is to have 120 stalls displaying a variety of flower, fruit and bulb saplings, seeds, seedlings, organic fertilizers, coco peat, pots, grow bags, vertical gardening, hydrophobic, farmhouse and terrace gardening equipment.

The event is also known to have medicinal plants like Cactus, succulent, arcades, adenium besides exhorting plants leaving no room for craving for any variety for connoisseurs.

The participant nurseries are from different cities including Kadiam, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Haryana, Shirdi and Faridabad apart from nurseries from the twin cities. Exotic plants from the Himalayan slopes are also available from nurseries participating from Darjeeling and Siliguri.

The event which is said to have thousands of attendees would be inaugurated by Telangana’s finance Minister Harish Rao.