Hospital hostel turns into pre-wedding venue for doctor couple

Mumbai: Two anaesthetists from Sion Hospital decided to tie the knot in front of just 10 family members on Doctor’s Day which is celebrated on July 1. Their colleagues celebrated the mehendi and haldi functions in the hostel in the hospital premises.

Sarjerao Sonune (30) and Rimpi Naharia (29) fell in love three years ago, when they came to Sion Hospital for post-graduation. Sonune did his MBBS from GMC, Aurangabad, and Rimpi hails from Haryana and did her MBBS from Kolhapur.

Sarjerao said, “We had planned to get married after our examinations. But now our examinations will be held in December. So we decided on not delaying the wedding. We had our haldi and mehendi in our new RMO hostel. Some of our friends are posted in Seven Hills and and their five rooms were vacant. Our colleagues decorated these rooms. We all maintained social distancing. The mehendi function was held on June 29 and the haldi was held the next day.”

Rimpi said, “Our wedding venue was my sister’s home in Virar where nine of my relatives attended. A pandit was brought in. We decided to rejoin work as there is a lot of pressure on doctors at Sion hospital. No one from the hospital came for the Virar ceremony. We just informed our seniors and took their blessings.”

“From my side, only my father Bajirao Sonune attended the ceremony. My mother is diabetic and asthamatic, hence we did not want to take a risk. We will have a proper celebration, hopefully in December, when the pandemic ends,” said Sarjerao.

They took just two days leave on July 1 and 2 and resumed duties on July 3. Sonune is in the emergency medical services while Rimpi is now in the CT – MRI section.

Dr Avinash Saknure of MARD said, “This is the first time in the history of Sion Hospital that the hostel for used for a marriage function.”