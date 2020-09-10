Hospitality found in B’desh is rare, says outgoing Indian envoy

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Sep 11 : The hospitality that is found in Bangladesh is not found anywhere in the world, outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Ganguly mentioned the love and remembrance of the people of Bangladesh.

“There were many restrictions in the pandemic… to go anywhere. Even then we all worked from home. But there have been many developments. Many of you were saying you’ll miss me… I will miss you all too,” she said during her interaction with the media persons at a farewell function on Thursday evening.

“Many times, we have different views with your stories. I said, ‘It’s wrong, it’s the wrong quote and so on’. That is the part of the relationship. That is our closeness, which shows our close relationship.

“We have a very close relationship with Bangladesh. I always say that the hospitality, the bonding, and the friendship that we get in this country are not found anywhere in the world,” Ganguly said.

Referring to the Coronavirus pandemic, she said: “We are not in good situation now. But once I came here, the new government came to our country. Here, I got the opportunity to do a lot. A lot has happened in the last year. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also visited India.”

“We were very excited that in Mujib’s year, we would do a lot together,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.