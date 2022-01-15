Hospitals fully prepared to deal with Omicron wave: Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Having dealt with the first and the second waves of coronavirus the state government this time is fully prepared to deal with any exigency.

A total of 27,996 beds are kept ready out of which 25390 beds with oxygen. The remaining beds shall be provided with oxygen within a week.

Oxygen plants had been set up in district headquarters government hospitals. The capacity in the past was 137 metric tons which has been increased to 327 metric tons. The capacity has been further augmented by 540 metric tons through containers.

Currently, 2 oxygen plants are in operation while 6 new additional plants are being set up in the city.

A total of 5200 special oxygen beds are kept ready for children in all government hospitals.

To deal with any increase in the number of cases hospitals readied 792 additional beds with oxygen.

Doctors, medical staff, and medicines are kept ready to deal with an increased number of patients.

The health minister T Harish Rao is constantly in touch with officials to keep a watch on the situation.

“We are fully prepared to deal with the situation arising due to an upsurge in coronavirus cases,” Dr. Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said.