Hospitals in Telangana instructed to reserve 50 percent of beds for Covid-19 patients

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department in a circular issued to all the corporate and private hospitals in the state has instructed them to reserve 50 percent of beds for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients in view of the rising number of the cases.

The health department officials in a meeting have further informed the private hospitals’ administrators to reduce the number of out-patient visits. Hospitals have also been asked to delay surgeries if possible.

The health officials further suggested the administrators of the private hospitals to convert nearby hotels into quarantine centers for the patients with slight symptoms of the disease while the hospital beds can be used for the severe covid-19 patients.