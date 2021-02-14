Host of new projects being taken up under Smart City in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 14 : The Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) on Sunday convened a meeting of heads of concerned government departments to discuss the projects approved under the Smart City project in Srinagar and to discuss and deliberate over new project proposals submitted to it by different departments and agencies for approval, officials said.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SSCL (District Development Commissioner Srinagar) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Speaking on the occasion the CEO, who is also the chairman of a committee constituted to review the impact of approved projects and to assess whether there is a need for replacement of certain projects with new ones, said that it is crucial that projects and their impact are reviewed and if required revised in order to ensure achievement of results as envisaged under the mega project.

Before an extensive discussion on new project proposals was held, the meeting was informed about the completed and ongoing projects along with their details and deadlines. Giving details of the ongoing projects, it was said that these include installation of street furniture and road signages across the city, development of green corridors, establishment of hawker zones, development of parking spaces at Residency Road and underneath the JCRB Flyover, development of cycle tracks, smart street lighting across city, smart water metering, ICCC-Smart Data Center (for civic services, traffic management and disaster response integration).

It was also said that ongoing projects also include setting up of GIS (property development approval) system, grievance management emergency response system, Discover Srinagar One-Stop mobile application, development of bio-toilets at major nodes, upgrading of entire fire services apparatus of city, installation of 10 new Variable Message Display panels and beautification of spaces underneath the JCRB Flyover.

The ongoing projects are under execution at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore.

The meeting was also informed that the Grievance Management Cell (Community Engagement) will be inaugurated on February 20 and the work on the Smart Data Centre and the Integrated Command & Control Centre is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed soon.

The CEO instructed the concerned departments to coordinate with the SSCL and the Bharat Electronic Limited which is executing the project to ensure that it is completed by its deadline of March 31.

Detailed discussions were held on important projects like smart water metering, intelligent traffic management system and development of parking spaces and hawker zones to decongest roads aimed at enabling smooth traffic movement in the city.

With regard to the smart water meter project the CEO SSCL said that further funding of Rs 50 crore is being made towards the project to cover the entire city, this will be in addition to Rs 45 crore already provided for the project. The meeting was also informed that another hawker zone will be established in the city soon. It was informed that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been asked to submit a list of concerned hawkers.

The projects proposed on the occasion and which are under consideration of the SSCL include community facilitation centres, libraries and gymnasiums at various places across city, construction of cycle track with footpath and green belt from Bemina Bypass Chowk to Shalteng, equipment of Old SMG and Sheikhbagh multilevel parkings with smart facilities, development of transport nagar connected to fruit mandi on Bypass, and upgrading of facilities at Parimpora Bus Stand; development of solid waste source collection & transportation system, development of pedestrian paths, cycle tracks, parks and junctions and landscaping at identified locations across city, and development of stormwater drainage network; development of parks, parking slots, drinking water points and bio-toilets at identified spots around Dal and Nigeen lakes and development of water filtration plants, installation of real-time water quality monitoring systems for entire Srinagar and establishment of helpdesk for water related issues and e-billing facility.

