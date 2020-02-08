House burglar detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In ongoing drive against habitual offenders to create sense of safety and security to the general Public, Rachakonda invoked PD Act against a habitual house burglar and detained him in the Central prison, Cherlapally on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as S. Sreekanth hailing from Ambedkarnagar in Dammaiguda.

According to police official, the suspect decided to earn easy money by committing various crimes to meet his lavish expenses. In execution of his plan, he committed house burglaries and thefts in the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Since 2017, Sreekanth along with his associate has committed as many as 13 burglaries, thefts, automobile thefts in the local area of Jawahar nagar under Keesara police station of

Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Earlier, he was arrested by Jawaharnagar Police twice for his complicity in house burglaries, remanded him in judicial custody. Even though, he could not mend his way of life, attitude and resorted to indulge in similar criminal activities soon after releasing from jail.

Tip-off, Jawaharnagar Police arrested the accused in under section 454,380 IPC last year, remanded him to judicial custody and lodged in Central prison, Cherlapally.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed other offences. The police have recovered stolen booty including gold ornaments weighing about 55.46 grams, Silver Ornaments weighing about 156.9 grams, Motor cycles- 2 Nos, laptops-2 Nos, Camera-1 from his possession.

SIASAT NEWS