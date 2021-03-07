House owner arrested for sexually assaulting maid

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have arrested a house owner for sexually exploiting a housemaid for two weeks.

The incident came to light when the victim informed the matter from her phone to her daughter. According to the sources, Udaya Bhanu aged about 52 is a trader living in a flat at a residential apartment. He was working in the film industry when he abducted a maid from Rajahmundry on the 17th of February. She was kept in a small room in the same apartment.

One day while she was working, he forcibly locked her in his room and raped her. He threatened to kill her and daughter if she reveals the matter to anyone. That’s not, he also kept her cell phone with him.

Udaya Bhanu has been sexually assaulting her and wrongfully confining her in the room.

The housemaid was forced not to reveal the exploitation to anyone.

later On the March 5,while the accused Udaya Bhanu was going out, she took her cell phone and told her daughter and narrated the facts resulting in daughter informing the same to the police control room.

The Banjara Hills police rescued the lady and registered a rape case against the flat owner and also arrested him.