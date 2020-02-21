House of pro-Pakistan sloganeer at Owaisi rally vandalised

A+ A-

Karnataka: The Chikkamagaluru house of Amulya, the girl who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan at an event in Bengaluru, was attacked by unidentified miscreants on Thursday evening, police said.

Chikmagalur: Residence of Amulya(who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru yesterday) was vandalised by miscreants late last night.Police have begun investigation pic.twitter.com/FQlEwOnj6J — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Some miscreants threw stones at the house following which some police personnel were deployed at the premises. According to the police, the windows of the house were broken in the incident.

I condemn such behaviour and if people want to behave in such a manner, they can do it elsewhere. Why did they choose this particular platform? – @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/RVwKuoQGtv — AIMIM (@aimim_national) February 20, 2020

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was the chief guest at the event, immediately distanced himself and his party from the slogan. The Hyderabad MP and the organisers rushed to her and tried to take the mic away from her. “Neither me nor my party has any link with her,” Owaisi said, according to PTI. “We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India.”

Anti-CAA Activist Amulya Leona shouts PAKISTAN ZINDABAD in the presence of AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi at Bengaluru.



Truth is that protests against #CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia.



Those who support Pakistan should go there forever. pic.twitter.com/GpknmmdKHt — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 20, 2020

The police has registered a sedition case against the girl. Meanwhile, her father has condemned her action. “What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me,” he said.

According to police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) has been registered against the girl.

“Truth is that protests against CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan and anti-national forces led by INC India,” the Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka unit tweeted. “Those who support Pakistan should go there forever.”



