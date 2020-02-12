Household survey for Census 2021 to begin from April 1

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary of TS, Mr. Somesh Kumar has issued orders for conducting household surveys in connection with Census 2021.

The Survey will start on 1st April. The enumerators will ask 31 questions which are as follows:

House number A municipal local authority number Materials used in walls, roof Use of house Condition of house Household number A number of residents in the house Name of head of family Sex of head of Family Whether the head of the family belongs to SC, S.T or O.B.C. Status of ownership of the house Number of rooms in the house Number of married couples in the house Source of drinking water Availability of Source of drinking water Original Source of light Approach to toilet Nature of toilet Drainage Bathroom LPG connection in the house Fuel useal for cooking Radio/Transistor T.V. Internet Laptop/Computer Telephone/ Mobile Phone/ Smart Phone Bicycle/ Scooter/ Motor Cycle/ Moped/Car/Jeep. Staple Diet Phone Number for communication in connection with Census. The Chief Secretary informed that questions 1to 5 pertain to building 6 and 7 about the house. Questions 8 to 10 are about the head of the household and 9 to 31. About domestic articles.