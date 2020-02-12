menu
Household survey for Census 2021 to begin from April 1

Posted by Qayam Updated: February 12, 2020, 5:52 pm IST
Hyderabad: Chief Secretary of TS, Mr. Somesh Kumar has issued orders for conducting household surveys in connection with Census 2021.

The Survey will start on 1st April. The enumerators will ask 31 questions which are as follows:

  1. House number
  2. A municipal local authority number
  3. Materials used in walls, roof
  4. Use of house
  5. Condition of house
  6. Household number
  7. A number of residents in the house
  8. Name of head of family
  9. Sex of head of Family
  10. Whether the head of the family belongs to SC, S.T or O.B.C.
  11. Status of ownership of the house
  12. Number of rooms in the house
  13. Number of married couples in the house
  14. Source of drinking water
  15. Availability of Source of drinking water
  16. Original Source of light
  17. Approach to toilet
  18. Nature of toilet
  19. Drainage
  20. Bathroom
  21. LPG connection in the house
  22. Fuel useal for cooking
  23. Radio/Transistor
  24. T.V.
  25. Internet
  26. Laptop/Computer
  27. Telephone/ Mobile Phone/ Smart Phone
  28. Bicycle/ Scooter/ Motor Cycle/ Moped/Car/Jeep.
  29. Staple Diet
  30. Phone Number for communication in connection with Census.
  31. The Chief Secretary informed that questions 1to 5 pertain to building 6 and 7 about the house. Questions 8 to 10 are about the head of the household and 9 to 31. About domestic articles.
Source: Siasat News
