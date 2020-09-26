Housemaid Nazia commits suicide due to house owner Madhu’s harassment

Hyderabad: A young girl resident of Moinabad, committed suicide creating panic in the area. According to sources, 18-year-old, Nazia Begum committed suicide due to harassment of the house owner. Anger prevailed among the locals over the incident. Local political leaders also came in support of Nazia.

Nazia was taking care of her sister and brother since the death of her mother. Her father Ibrahim Quraishi performed second marriage. Meanwhile, Nazia Begum began doing job as house maid in the house of Madhu Yadav, resident of Himayat Nagar. She along with her sister Afreen started residing at his house.

The worst part of the story is that her father collected her salary and left the young girl at the house of owner to work as a house maid. Nazia Begum was tensed for the last four days. She used to cry at nights. Her sister Afreen asked her the reason for this but she didn’t disclose that their house owner Madhu was coming to their house in drunken state every night.

Day before yesterday also when the sisters were sleeping, Madhu came to their house in drunken state and called her to his bedroom. In the morning, Afreen found Nazia’s body hanging.

After primary investigations, Moinabad police registered a case against Madhu Yadav under stringent sections.

Source: Siasat news