Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia ignite fires at oil facilities

Cairo: Houthi attacks ignited fires at several oil facilities and utilities in Saudi Arabia’s southern region on Tuesday, September 8, and wounded more than 70 people, Saudi authorities said.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said the attacks hit “civilian and economic facilities” in the Saudi cities.

The wave of Houthi attacks were a major escalation in the renewed conflict between an important US ally and the Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

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The kingdom’s Energy Ministry said operations at the oil facilities and utilities were temporarily suspended.