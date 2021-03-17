Houthis attack Saudi airbase with bomb-laden drone

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi militia said they launched a new attack on Tuesday at the King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait city.

“The attack hit the target accurately,” Xinhua news agency quoted Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying in a statement.

However, the Saudi-led coalition forces said earlier on Tuesday that they had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards Kamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has been targeting Saudi cities and oil facilities on a nearly daily basis.

Drones, ballistic missile

Many of the cross-border drones were intercepted and ballistic missile attacks foiled by the Saudi-led coalition forces.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.