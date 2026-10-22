Houthis claim Saudi Arabia targeted yacht carrying 14 Indians

The claim came amid rising tensions following attacks on Saudi Arabia that affected Indian nationals.

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Satellite image showing a rugged coastline with land and water features.
Zuqar Island in Yemen’s Red Sea. Photo: Wikipedia

Yemen’s Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed on Thursday, October 22, that Saudi Arabia targeted an Indian yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea.

In a post on X, Saree said the Yemeni armed forces had rescued those on board and would provide further details later. He accused Saudi Arabia of threatening international navigation in the Red Sea, calling on the international community to stop what he described as “irresponsible actions”.

Zuqar Island is part of Yemen and lies near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic passage between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

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The claim comes after an Indian national was killed and two others injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, while another Indian citizen was injured at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on Wednesday, October 21.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21,” the ministry said in a statement.

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These incidents come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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