The Iran-backed Houthi militia began in February a major offensive on Ma'rib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province.

14th November 2021 3:24 pm IST
Houthis say 'spy' drone shot down in Yemen's Ma'rib
Photo: Reuters

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi militia said they shot down a “spy” drone of the Saudi-led coalition forces over the Yemeni central province of Ma’rib.

“We downed the US-made Scan Eagle drone in Al-Jubah district belonging to the Saudi-led coalition forces,” Xinhua news agency quoted militia spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying in a statement.

“Afterwards, warplanes of the coalition launched three airstrikes on the wreckage of the drone,” the militia spokesman added.

There was no confirmation from the Saudi-led coalition or the Yemeni government.

Last month, the Houthis advanced into Al-Jubah in the south of the province after the government troops retreated and re-stationed on mountains and around the central city of Ma’rib.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia began in February a major offensive on Ma’rib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

