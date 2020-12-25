How a person’s irresponsible decision results in seven deaths, quarantine of 300 persons

Washington: A person’s irresponsible decision resulted in seven deaths and quarantine of over 300 persons in Douglas County, the US.

According to india.com, the person last week knowingly went to office while suffering from COVID symptoms. Later, he was tested positive for coronavirus.

The contract tracing of the two outbreaks in the County revealed that it was due to the person’s mistake.

Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said that in one of the two outbreaks, seven persons died whereas, another forced more than 300 persons to quarantine themselves.

However, the public health officials have neither disclosed the name of the workplace nor the name of the persons.

Global coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 79.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.74 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 79,310,157 and 1,741,501, respectively.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 18,649,350 and 329,022, respectively, according to the CSSE.



India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,123,778, while the country’s death toll soared to 146,756.

Coronavirus cases in other countries

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,423,945), Russia (2,934,695), France (2,584,333), the UK (2,195,144), Turkey (2,100,712), Italy (2,009,317), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,614,336), Argentina (1,563,865), Colombia (1,559,766), Mexico (1,350,079), Poland (1,239,998), Iran (1,183,182), Ukraine (1,030,125) and Peru (1,000,153), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 189,982.