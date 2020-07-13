How Baanke Ram became celebrated Islamic scholar Prof Azmi

Hyderabad: Baanke Ram was born in 1943 in a hardcore Brahmin Hindu family of Bilarya Ganj, a village located in the district of Azamgarh in India. He had a passion for reading. One day he found the Hindi translation of Maulana Maududi’s book ‘Deen-e-Haq’. Indeed, the religion in the sight of Allah is Islam (3:19). This ayah was written on the book, which made him to ponder over it. He read the book with great enthusiasm. After reading it for several times he found a change in himself.

Then Baanke Ram got a chance to read Hindi translation of the Holy Quran. As a hardcore Hindu he did not consider other religions right, so he again tried to understand the Hindu religion. He tried to get answers for the questions he was developing in his mind about religion from a Hindu religious scholar but was not satisfied.

A teacher of Shibli College used to give weekly Dars-e-Quran lecture. Looking at the interest of this young man the teacher permitted Banke Ram to join his class of Dars-e-Quran. After regularly attending the Dars-e-Quran lecture and reading the books of Maulana Maududi, Baanke Ram believed that Islam is the true religion. But the biggest challenge for him was to deal with his family after accepting Islam. This prevented him from accepting Islam. But while in the class of Dars-e-Quran he came across with this ayah of Surah Al-Ankabut “The likeness of those who take (false deities as) Auliyâ’ (protectors, helpers) other than Allâh is the likeness of a spider who builds (for itself) a house; but verily, the frailest (weakest) of houses is the spider’s house – if they but knew.” This ayah shook his conscience and he decided to leave all the helpers and seek Allah’s protection.

Baanke Ram immediately embraced Islam. He used to secretly offer namaz. After few months his father came to know about his activities. He thought some evil spirit has taken control of him so he began treating him from pundits and purohits. His family members counseled him and told him about the importance of Hindu religion. Failing in their efforts, they resorted to hunger strike. When that also failed they began to beat and assault him. But Baanke Ram remained steadfast.

He travelled to South India and studied in various Islamic seminaries of India. Then he joined Madina University in Madinah Munawwarah. He did MA from Umm Al-Qura University Makkah. He obtained PhD degree from Jamia Azhar, Cairo. Prof Zia ur-Rahman Azmi retired as Dean of Faculty of Hadith at the famous Islamic University of Madinah. After retirement, he was appointed as a teacher at the Prophet’s Mosque by the decree of the Head of the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs in the year 2013.

Prof Azmi has authored dozens of books, translation of whom have been done in different languages. But the most important of his works is the voluminous compilation of authentic Hadith titled “Al-Jami’ al-Kamil fi al-Hadith al-Sahih al-Shamil”. It is one of the most comprehensive books on Hadith by a single scholar since the dawn of Islam. Azmi has taken pain to collect the authentic Hadiths dispersed in numerous classical books. He has compiled about 16,000 Hadiths. The compilation has more than 20 volumes.



Prof Azmi has also prepared “Encyclopedia of the Glorious Qur’an” in Hindi language.

In recognition of his original contribution to the science of Hadith, he was granted citizenship of Saudi Arabia.

The boy who opened his eyes in a hardcore Brahmin family became a celebrated scholar and renowned personality in the Muslim world. Due to his legendary works on Hadith, Professor Zia ur-Rahman Azmi may find a place among the galaxy of classical scholars.



