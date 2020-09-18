How can any court direct citizens not to break laws, asks SC

New Delhi, Sep 18 : The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up a petitioner seeking a direction to implement laws of contempt of court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian told the petitioner that this is like asking that the court should pass an injunction that there should not be rapes and murders.

“We are in full agreement that there should not be any contempt of court but the court cannot pass orders like this,” said the bench orally.

Recently, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal refused to initiate contempt proceedings against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker.

Terming the PIL unnecessary, the bench told the petitioner: “There is a law in place, then why should we pass orders saying law should be followed? How can any court in the world direct the citizens to comply with laws and not break them?”

After a brief hearing on the matter, the bench declined to entertain the PIL. However, it allowed the petitioner to move the High Court concerned.

In another matter, the same bench refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions that there should not be freedom of expression on sub judice matters and final orders.

The Chief Justice told the petitioner to read the law.

As the petitioner raised the issues with media reporting, which contributes to erosion of faith of people in the court, the bench replied: “Your motives are good and noble but you are trying to get relief which we cannot give.”

The top court orally observed the PIL seems to communicate that nobody should commit murder. “It is true that nobody should commit murder but how can an order be passed for this?”

After a brief hearing on the matter, the bench asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.