How can YSR statue be installed with Central funds: Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 2 : Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu questioned how a statue of Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy could be installed at the Polavaram project which is 100 per cent funded by the Central government.

“Polavaram was a national project and the ruling YSRCP had no moral right to do whatever it wanted as the state government was not spending a single rupee on the project,” claimed Naidu.

He asked if the state government has convinced the Central government on the statue before planning it?

The TDP supremo strongly objected the statue proposal

“Chief Mminister was only interested in the statue but not the actual project that had the potential to serve the long-term interests of the entire state,” he alleged.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

