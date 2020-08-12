How coronavirus pandemic bringing changes in marriages in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to coronavirus pandemic, resident of Hyderabad are arranging marriages during the daytime. They are avoiding nightlong celebration.

Most of the Nikah ceremonies are being arranged in the afternoon.

Earlier, marriages used to be held in the evening and continue till late the night.

Guest list reduced

Apart from the change in timings, the pandemic has brought changes in the size of the guest list.

Amid fear of the pandemic, on the one hand, hosts are reducing the number of guests to be invited to the function and on the other, guests are reluctant to attend any ceremony.

After the relaxation of lockdown, residents of Hyderabad are arranging marriages with the limited number of guests.

Marriages in Hyderabad at houses

Most of the marriages are being held at the houses due to less number of guests. In some cases, they are booking budget function halls.

The pandemic has temporarily stopped people from wasting money in performing lavish marriage.

Social welfare activists have started campaign against the extravagant expenditure in marriages even before the outbreak of the pandemic. They are against lavish menus in the marriages.