How coronavirus spreads among NIMS doctors

Hyderabad: Sixteen NIMS doctors have been infected with the coronavirus. Apart from 16 doctors, 19 paramedical staff also contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, three doctors of the cardiology department, three resident doctors of kidney department and five persons of paramedical staff of the hospital have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing

After performing contact tracing it was found that the ward boy of the hospital was suffering from fever and cough and it was not reported leading to the spread of virus among doctors.

Apart from ward boy, a patient who had come to hospital unintentionally spread coronavirus.

Demand for accommodation

It is claimed that postgraduates in Kidney Department were making the demand for accommodation in or near the hospital as they come from various parts of the city. However, despite government order, they failed to get it.

Medical and non-medical staff at NIMS has been asked to report any symptom of COVID-19.

Osmania Hospital, Gandhi Hospital doctors

Meanwhile, fifty doctors of Osmania Hospital and four of Gandhi Hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.