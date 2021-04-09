How countries across the globe will fast during Ramzan 2021?

Hyderabad: Muslims around the world are preparing for Ramzan as the holy month is likely to begin from April 12 this year depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The holy month of Ramzan is special to Muslims around the world as it is believed that the initial revelations of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammedﷺ in this month.

During the entire month of Ramzan, Muslims are obligated to fast and abstain from all food or drink, including water from dawn to sunset.

However, the duration of the fasting hours varies, depending on which part of the world you live in.

The duration varies anywhere between 11 hours to 20 hours. The southernmost countries are expected to have the shortest fasting hours and the northernmost countries are expected to have the longest.

Muslims living in countries like Greenland, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden are expected to fast for longer hours that could range anywhere between 17-20 hours per day.

In countries like New Zealand, Chile, Australia, Uruguay and South Africa, Muslims will have to fast for a shorter time that could range between 11-12 hours per day.

In countries such as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, Muslims will have to observe 14 to 15 hours of fasting per day.

In the list given below, you can check the fasting hours of different countries of the world:

Countries with longer fasting hours

Country Duration of the fast Greenland 19-20 hours Iceland 19-20 hours Finland 18-19 hours Sweden 17-18 hours Norway 17-18 hours Russia 17-18 hours Germany 16-17 hours Poland 16-17 hours UK 16-17 hours France 16-17 hours Kazakhstan 16-17 hours Belgium 16-17 hours Switzerland 16-17 hours Canada 15-16 hours Italy 15-16 hours Spain 15-16 hours China 15-16 hours USA 15-16 hours Turkey 15-16 hours Japan 14-15 hours Pakistan 14-15 hours Iran 14-15 hours Iraq 14-15 hours Syria 14-15 hours Palestine 14-15 hours India 14-15 hours UAE 14-15 hours Qatar 14-15 hours Saudi Arabia 14-15 hours Afghanistan 14-15 hours Bangladesh 14-15 hours

Countries with shorter fasting hours

Country Duration of the fast New Zealand 11-12 hours Chile 11-12 hours Australia 11-12 hours Uruguay 11-12 hours South Africa 11-12 hours Argentina 11-12 hours Zimbabwe 12-13 hours Brazil 12-13 hours Indonesia 12-13 hours Singapore 13-14 hours Malaysia 13-14 hours Sudan 13-14 hours Thailand 13-14 hours Yemen 13-14 hours



