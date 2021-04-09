How countries across the globe will fast during Ramzan 2021?

Hyderabad: Muslims around the world are preparing for Ramzan as the holy month is likely to begin from April 12 this year depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.
The holy month of Ramzan is special to Muslims around the world as it is believed that the initial revelations of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammedﷺ in this month.
During the entire month of Ramzan, Muslims are obligated to fast and abstain from all food or drink, including water from dawn to sunset.
However, the duration of the fasting hours varies, depending on which part of the world you live in.
The duration varies anywhere between 11 hours to 20 hours. The southernmost countries are expected to have the shortest fasting hours and the northernmost countries are expected to have the longest.
Muslims living in countries like Greenland, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden are expected to fast for longer hours that could range anywhere between 17-20 hours per day.
In countries like New Zealand, Chile, Australia, Uruguay and South Africa, Muslims will have to fast for a shorter time that could range between 11-12 hours per day.
In countries such as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, Muslims will have to observe 14 to 15 hours of fasting per day.
In the list given below, you can check the fasting hours of different countries of the world:
Countries with longer fasting hours
|Country
|Duration of the fast
|Greenland
|19-20 hours
|Iceland
|19-20 hours
|Finland
|18-19 hours
|Sweden
|17-18 hours
|Norway
|17-18 hours
|Russia
|17-18 hours
|Germany
|16-17 hours
|Poland
|16-17 hours
|UK
|16-17 hours
|France
|16-17 hours
|Kazakhstan
|16-17 hours
|Belgium
|16-17 hours
|Switzerland
|16-17 hours
|Canada
|15-16 hours
|Italy
|15-16 hours
|Spain
|15-16 hours
|China
|15-16 hours
|USA
|15-16 hours
|Turkey
|15-16 hours
|Japan
|14-15 hours
|Pakistan
|14-15 hours
|Iran
|14-15 hours
|Iraq
|14-15 hours
|Syria
|14-15 hours
|Palestine
|14-15 hours
|India
|14-15 hours
|UAE
|14-15 hours
|Qatar
|14-15 hours
|Saudi Arabia
|14-15 hours
|Afghanistan
|14-15 hours
|Bangladesh
|14-15 hours
Countries with shorter fasting hours
|Country
|Duration of the fast
|New Zealand
|11-12 hours
|Chile
|11-12 hours
|Australia
|11-12 hours
|Uruguay
|11-12 hours
|South Africa
|11-12 hours
|Argentina
|11-12 hours
|Zimbabwe
|12-13 hours
|Brazil
|12-13 hours
|Indonesia
|12-13 hours
|Singapore
|13-14 hours
|Malaysia
|13-14 hours
|Sudan
|13-14 hours
|Thailand
|13-14 hours
|Yemen
|13-14 hours