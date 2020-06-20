How COVID scare in hospitals in Hyderabad claimed woman’s life

Hyderabad: A woman died allegedly due to COVID-19 scare in hospitals in Hyderabad. Her husband claimed that five hospitals including Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital did not admit her.

Private hospitals in Hyderabad refused to admit her

As per the details provided by P. Srikanth, a resident of Attapur, his wife started suffering from cough and breathing problems on 17th June. Based on a doctor’s suggestion, she was taken to private hospitals. However, the staff at two hospitals in Hyderabad asked the man to take the patient to Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

After reaching the OGH, they were asked to get the COVID-19 test report from Koti Hospital.

The woman who was suffering from difficulty in breathing was taken to Koti Hospital where the authorities asked the man to take her to Gandhi Hospital.

Woman died before undergoing test

At Gandhi Hospital, guards stopped them at the entrance and asked them to produce a COVID-19 positive report.

Ultimately, the woman who was gasping for breath died.

It is reported that some private hospitals in Hyderabad are refusing to admit patients if they find them with COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Prabhakar Reddy, RMO at Gandhi Hospital confirmed that patients who already tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed in the hospital.